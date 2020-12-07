Many stock tickers have different option expiry dates. Some have weekly options available, others don't. Some have extremely long dated options available, others don't. On a very basic level this is due to trader interest in the underlying equity, but what is the specific mechanism that determines what expiry dates are available for a particular ticker symbol?

Why not just make it so that every optionable symbol has a standardized set of expiry dates? The costs incurred by inserting a few more rows into the exchange's database should be insignificant, no?