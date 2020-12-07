Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

I was introduced to bisazzamarket.com and have a trading account 'HkBisazzaInvestment-Live'. The company claims to have registered with MSB with a regulatory number on their website. It uses MT4 platform to trade currencies and commodities. A big scam happened on Nov. 26, 2020. I bought 5 'sell' on USOil on Nov. 25, 2020 at the price of 45.26. On Nov. 26, 2020, I found the original purchase price was changed by the platform to 41.91. And the deal was closed by the platform too. That made me lose about $17,000 USD. I do not know if the change was manipulated by this bisazza company or if that was a MT4 problem. I have sent numerous email messages to the company but no response. I am sure there are more victims in the world. Please let me know if you experienced this scam. I would also like to seek advice from the community to see where I can report this scam to and any possibility of getting back my money.