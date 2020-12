So let's say I want to invest in S&P 500 for five years from now. Will it be a logical investment if I am earning in Euros?

Her's why I am in a dilemma. If I invest into S&P today, then I am buying USD at a much lower rate. EURUSD is poised to go bullish in the coming years. I am not sure how much would the annual return be with the S&P, but I will be losing too because of the USD value plummeting.

Could someone suggest what would be the right thing to do?