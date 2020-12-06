I am really curious if it's still possible to start with a low amount of money as I've heard a lot of success stories but wasn't quite certain if it's true or fake. Is it possible to raise a business with just 100 dollars? For example let's say if you buy some old computer parts, assemble them and resell for more money? is it realistic? How long will it take? What kind of steps are necessary to make something big out of it?
Buy new electronic parts and make a product. But what product would that be ? But this is a financial forum so with $500 take a $10000 currency position. But what currency and when would that be ? Or buy 1 gram gold bars and sell them at flea markets. But a sheet of 1 gram gold bars is a couple of thousand dollars. – S Spring 9 mins ago
Yeah I was thinking there is also money necessary to promote things, also taxes and marketing have to be considered to make a big plus – Sparkm4n 4 mins ago
Taxes are just a Schedule C on the personal tax forms. A simple proprietor company just takes personal risk. – S Spring 2 mins ago
There are many rags to riches stories about starving entrepreneurs who went on to become multi-millionaires/billionaires after achieving success (Wozniak and Jobs with Apple, Mark Cuban and Broadcast.com, etc.). So while it is possible to start with $100 and become wealthy, the odds of it happening are very slim.