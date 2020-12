A family member just went through that with a transfer from one 401(k) to another 401(k). The new one made it clear that the check wasn't to be signed by the person.

The new company should have in their instructions a section telling you what to do with the check. Look at the part of the instructions where they tell you how the check is to be made out. Because it was made payable to "ETrade FBO (My Name)" that means "For the Benefit of", that would mean that you don't sign. The new company should have a phone number or email address where you can ask for clarification.