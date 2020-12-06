I cannot understand the concept of escrow.

Wkipedia provides the following example:

Escrow generally refers to money held by a third party on behalf of transacting parties. It is mostly used regarding the purchase of shares of a company. It is best known in the United States in the context of the real estate industry (specifically in mortgages where the mortgage company establishes an escrow account to pay property tax and insurance during the term of the mortgage)

Can you make for me a practical example?

Suppose I want to buy a house from person X. Person X is willing to sell me his house for 200 k$. I don't have this money, so I need a mortage. I go to my bank to obtain a mortgage.

How does the escrow would work out in this practical example?