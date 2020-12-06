I've found in the Wikipedia the history of the interest rates for Treasury bonds with different maturity rates over the last 65-70 years.

One can see a very sharp peak in the beginning of the 80`s, with the interest above 15%. Currently, time yields on the bonds are the smallest in history so that even many conservative investors are bound to increase the proportion of stocks.

The most important aspect influencing the bond yields is definitely the inflation rate because if the purchasing power of the same amount of money decreases rapidly, the investor won't benefit at all unless the bond interest yield is at least as high.

At the moment, the inflation rate in USA is not high, around 1-2 percent, but the 10-year treasury bond interests are even smaller. Seems like there is no point for putting money into them.

I apologise if misused some economical terms and phases and I would be very grateful for clarification.