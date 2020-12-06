0

Assume I can prove that I've gotten a 10% monthly return for past two years. I started with 30k in 2018 and now have 300k. And, I can verify all this. The max drawdown is 50% and the sharpe ratio is about ten.

Now, my question is

  1. How do I get investors? They say the minimum to start a hedge fund is $400m. But isnt a 10% monthly return extremely rare and there should be lots of people interested?

  2. Assuming you actually do need $400m to start a hedge fund, what about crowdfunding? Are there people who own a few properties that successfully crowdfund, and cant I just bootstrap from real estate crowdfunding into a hedge fund?

