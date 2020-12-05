Dont really know where to post this but here goes
Been trading here and there for a while now and we all know the Profit\Loss equations for Buy and Sell
I rearranged them to give the Live Price. where Live Price is = Closed Price. in the equation
But even when i consider all visible fees in such as commisions etc : the Price calculated is still slightly off from what the actual live Price
Does anybody know the reason why this happens?
Differences are relatively small but still exists eg: Live Price is 30204 Calculated Live Price is 30203.97545
Thanks for any help