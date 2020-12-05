Dont really know where to post this but here goes

Been trading here and there for a while now and we all know the Profit\Loss equations for Buy and Sell

I rearranged them to give the Live Price. where Live Price is = Closed Price. in the equation

But even when i consider all visible fees in such as commisions etc : the Price calculated is still slightly off from what the actual live Price

Does anybody know the reason why this happens?

Differences are relatively small but still exists eg: Live Price is 30204 Calculated Live Price is 30203.97545

Thanks for any help