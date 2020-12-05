There are 3 people (A, B, and C). B borrows the stock from A and sells it to C

A owns the stock in book entry form B is short the shares C owns the actual shares

No new shares have been created in this process. However, a new long position and a new short position have been created.

In the USA, if a dividend occurs, C receives the dividend from the company and A receives a payment-in-lieu from B, the short seller. A drawback is that an investor who receives payment-in-lieu instead of his qualified dividends, the payment is not tax qualified and the investor has to pay the higher regular income tax rate on it.