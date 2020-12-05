I short sell a stock of Company S to Buyer B in Country L and pay the lender based in County L a dividend. Country L has a dividend tax rate of 20%. Does the lender have to pay the dividend tax on the dividend I pay them too? Even though Company S pays Buyer B the dividend for the borrowed shares I sold and Buyer B pays the 20% dividend tax on their dividend.
Am I correct in thinking that overall 2 dividends are being paid but the Company S itself is paying only the one dividend to Buyer B and I am paying the lender the gross dividend too.