I short sell a stock of Company S to Buyer B in Country L and pay the lender based in County L a dividend. Country L has a dividend tax rate of 20%. Does the lender have to pay the dividend tax on the dividend I pay them too? Even though Company S pays Buyer B the dividend for the borrowed shares I sold and Buyer B pays the 20% dividend tax on their dividend.

Am I correct in thinking that overall 2 dividends are being paid but the Company S itself is paying only the one dividend to Buyer B and I am paying the lender the gross dividend too.

There are 3 people (A, B, and C). B borrows the stock from A and sells it to C

A owns the stock in book entry form B is short the shares C owns the actual shares

No new shares have been created in this process. However, a new long position and a new short position have been created.

In the USA, if a dividend occurs, C receives the dividend from the company and A receives a payment-in-lieu from B, the short seller. A drawback is that an investor who receives payment-in-lieu instead of his qualified dividends, the payment is not tax qualified and the investor has to pay the higher regular income tax rate on it.

  Thank you! I have been stuck on the "payment-in-lieu" part for quite a while. This has perfectly answered my question and shorted out my confusion. Thanks! – UserThisIsA

