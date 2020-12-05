When’s a good time for someone working on their masters subsidized by their parents, and income from a job that doesn’t make too much money to break the joint bank account with their parents and have an independent bank account? Their parents aren’t in debt so they don’t have to worry about debt collectors.
1On your 18th birthday. – The Photon 1 hour ago
-
What if I don’t feel financially independent? I’m getting economically subsidized for tuition. I haven’t gotten a high paying job that I feel like I’ve made money out of my own ability. – Germania 59 mins ago
-
That's okay. Your parents can still help you out, while you learn to manage your own money, even if you don't have a lot of it. If your parents really want to be able to claw back the money they send you, you can have two accounts, one shared and one your own. – The Photon 57 mins ago
-
Is that how joint accounts work if the holders are adults in regards to clawing? – Germania 52 mins ago
-
I can’t claw their money under the bank I’m using. – Germania 51 mins ago