I am starting to get more and more letters addressed to someone else even though I've lived at the current address for more than 10 years. There have been 4 different names with few different institutions ranging from a credit card that came to my address in someone elses name to requests for donation from a charity. Some repeat some do not. Googling revealed many articles all indicating that "this may be a SIGN of a scam / identity theft". What none of the articles shed any light on is the actual mechanism in which the scammer can take advantage of such a scam. After all if I got the scammers credit card, alerted the bank and threw it in the trash, what good did that do for them other than waste their time?

I need to know the mechanism for the following reasons