It’s a little more complicated than the question (at least I think so).

Basic Info:

I’m 36

I have about $398K in 401k+Roth savings, 15% contribution per paycheck

I have a mortgage worth $175K

I have a car loan with 37K remaining

I have rolling credit card debt (usual monthly expenditures) of around 1K

I have about 20K in savings (10K in savings account, 10K in stock)

I’ve been lucky enough to save well for retirement. However, lately I’ve been wondering if I’ve been putting too much into that instead of paying off car/house earlier, having some general spending money (fun?), or having more in on-hand savings.

As the title states: should I reduce my retirement contribution and use the extra for the stuff I mentioned above, or leave it as it is? I am not struggling with the current contribution, but I don’t think anyone would complain about extra spending money.

PS: I am partnered, but we can assume their retirement amounts are non-existent for this question.