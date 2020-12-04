0

It’s a little more complicated than the question (at least I think so).

Basic Info:

  • I’m 36
  • I have about $398K in 401k+Roth savings, 15% contribution per paycheck
  • I have a mortgage worth $175K
  • I have a car loan with 37K remaining
  • I have rolling credit card debt (usual monthly expenditures) of around 1K
  • I have about 20K in savings (10K in savings account, 10K in stock)

I’ve been lucky enough to save well for retirement. However, lately I’ve been wondering if I’ve been putting too much into that instead of paying off car/house earlier, having some general spending money (fun?), or having more in on-hand savings.

As the title states: should I reduce my retirement contribution and use the extra for the stuff I mentioned above, or leave it as it is? I am not struggling with the current contribution, but I don’t think anyone would complain about extra spending money.

PS: I am partnered, but we can assume their retirement amounts are non-existent for this question.

  • I have rolling credit card debt is this actual debt that you are paying interest on, or is this an average monthly balance that you pay off in full every month? – yoozer8 1 hour ago
  • I pay off in full every month, so no interest. – Is It Me 1 hour ago
    How much is the car worth? What's your car payment and 401(k) contribution monthly? – D Stanley 1 hour ago
    What are the interest rates on the car loan/mortgage? – Bishop 1 hour ago
    Does the 401(k) have a match? What % do you need to contribute to get the full match? – stannius 15 mins ago
Critical issue, is the mortgage paid down to the point where you are NOT paying the (#@$@!!##) "PMI"?

If not, I would do everything humanly possible to pay down the mortgage to where you can eliminate the PMI, and eliminate the PMI.

If you are not paying PMI, it can only be "one man's opinion"...

House payments evaporate over the years with inflation and become trivial; investments grow (we know what Einstein said on the matter).

So, just put everything possible in to investments.

  • No PMI involved, so - for your second point - investments inside the 401k bubble or reduce and invest outside on my own? – Is It Me 50 mins ago
    Side note: I'm pretty sure Einstein never said that phrase that is often attributed to him... ;) – TTT 45 mins ago
  • @IsItMe - not everyone here would agree with me but you're so young, I would buy some sort of investment real estate; and (obviously I guess) try to pick somewhere with high growth over the rest of this century. Congrats on the no PMI, awesome! – Fattie 41 mins ago
    @TTT - I'm so glad you noticed that !!! I was hoping someone would :) – Fattie 41 mins ago
If you had high-interest debt, such as credit card debt, student loan debt, PMI or a higher interest auto loan, I would suggest you lower your 401(k) contribution to just enough to get your full employer match, and focus on paying down the debt.

If you had a higher savings rate and/or were targeting early retirement, a lot of people recommend saving in non-retirement accounts so that you can more easily access the money before you turn 55 or 59 1/2.

You should be proud of your savings rate and amount. That said, it's basically "par" - just about the recommended amount, no more and no less. So in your case, I would keep on keeping on. Keep your 401(k) contribution as-is. Pay the loans off on schedule or pay extra (especially on the car loan) if you have extra money, from bonuses, etc. If you have a little room in your budget, set up an automatic contribution to the savings (emergency fund?) account to beef it up over time.

It depends on how aggressively you want to pay off the debt. You can always make up 401(k) contributions (including matches) during the year by increasing your contribution percentage after the debt is paid off. If it takes you more than a year to pay off the debt then you will have some opportunity cost by leaving the match on the table, so it depends on whether it's more important to you now to have a paid-off car (and/or house) versus padding your retirement that you can't use for 20 years.

Mathematically it probably makes more sense in the long run to get as much of that match as you can, but there are some practical benefits to paying down debt, and you might be able to make up that loss in match in future years by increasing your 401(k) after getting debt paid off.

I probably wouldn't suspend 401(k) to pay down the house, assuming the interest rate is low, since it will take several years to pay off, and you'll be missing out on a lot of matches in the meantime. The car is about double the annual 401(k) limit, so I'm assuming it will take you more than a year to pay off (unless you have more discretionary cash flow that you can use). If you can pay it off in a year or two it probably isn't necessary to forego retirement matches.

If anything I'd consider suspending it just to get over water if the car is worth less than you owe on it, then increase your contribution make it up later in the year.

    There's no question of suspending it, at all. I'm only thinking of bringing down the contribution to 5 or 10%, instead of 15%. – Is It Me 51 mins ago
    OK, but the principles are the same. You're leaving a match on the table if you reduce (or suspend). But you can possibly make up that match, and you won't see it until you retire, so there's trade-offs that aren't exactly comparable. – D Stanley 46 mins ago

