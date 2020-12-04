single member LLC banking, do you have to open a “business account” or can you open a dedicated “personal account”

I have a single member LLC and was wondering about regulations around what banks advertise as "business account" vs "personal account". Do you have to open a business bank account for the LLC or can you open a regular dedicated personal account? What does the law says in this matter?

Here are a few banks I've looked at:

The first one offers an account without a proper "business" label attached. I find it interesting and if law allows, then would use them.

PS: I heard there are regulation differences between the two types of bank accounts and one can get into trouble if audited. This is just hearsay and that's why I asked this question here.