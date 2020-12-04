0

I have a spreadsheet that contains all my current stock positions in one sheet (with how much I invested and the unrealized gain for each current position) and another sheet with my past positions (with how much I invested and the gain I made when I sold that position). My question is: how do I calculate my ROI?

The formula I came up with is: (C+D)/((A+B)-(D+B)), which is (C+D)/(A-D)

Where: A = total invested in current positions, B = total invested in past positions, C = Unrealized gain in current positions, D = Realized gain in past positions

This assumes I have reinvested all my realized gains (including initial investments on past positions). Meaning that D is included in A. Does this make sense? I think I made a mistake somewhere, or overcomplicated things, or perhaps my assumption (D is included in A) will not always be true, but I am not sure.

Overall, I am asking if there is a "known" or "standard" way of calculating ROI if you keep track of all your positions (all transactions, everything you ever bought/sold, with dates).

Many thanks.

  • If I would have never sold anything ever, it would be much easier (unrealized gains / total invested), but I also made some profit when I sold stuff, then reinvested the amount I got from selling stuff. – Laplace's demon 1 hour ago

