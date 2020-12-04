Does the share price always rise after a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) announces merger with a target company?

I feel the only purpose of a SPAC is to merge with a target company and bring the target company to public.

So, I assume the share price of the SPAC will always rise following the merger announcement.

However, does the announcement always happen after 4:00pm EST?

If this is true, then it is still difficult for retail investors to buy the shares immediately following the announcement?