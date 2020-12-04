0

What are Statistical methodologies practically used in Slotting approach as prescribed by EBA for specialised lending? I wanted to know/learn about some of these statistical methodologies. If some one can share their knowledge or direct me to the same that would really help. Some of the techniques I have come across are AHP and Conjoint Analysis. Any working example on these 2 techniques would also help.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
AmreshKumar is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

AmreshKumar is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.