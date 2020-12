I'm looking at a 1-minute chart of NQ prices. Using a CQG data feed that provides bid and offer volume. Every minute over a given 5 minute period, the number of shares traded at BID was greater than those traded at OFFER. However, over that same 5 minute period, the price moved higher each minute (1-minute bars).

Wouldn't more shares moving at BID have the effect of pushing the price down over those 5 minutes?

Can anyone shed light on this for me? Thank you!