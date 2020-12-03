For the past couple of months I have been researching, specifically on how to generate or build up a second source of passive income, I am obsessed with the fact of making another source of income at a young age, but I have found so much trouble in trying to execute my researching and readings by putting it into action.

It seems that a lot of my information that I have gained throughout time has either been, the stereotypical, "MAKE $100,000 A MONTH WITH ONLY ONE CLICK" YouTube guru, or reading articles, books, etc. which tells me to generate another source of income for example, by investing in real estate, or start up an e-commerce store, sell a product, etc. But I realize that this requires a lot of money to start up which I don't really know how to use to start up so is there any way I can generate a second source of passive income that may require a small startup with a small capital return?

I'm not looking to generate a LARGE amount of money, just something simple in which can help me understand and get a fundamental understanding of making streams of income, without a high startup/investment cost, with a small capital return as well as some advice on how to use money to start up or invest in something for a profitable return?