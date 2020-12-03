0

For the past couple of months I have been researching, specifically on how to generate or build up a second source of passive income, I am obsessed with the fact of making another source of income at a young age, but I have found so much trouble in trying to execute my researching and readings by putting it into action.

It seems that a lot of my information that I have gained throughout time has either been, the stereotypical, "MAKE $100,000 A MONTH WITH ONLY ONE CLICK" YouTube guru, or reading articles, books, etc. which tells me to generate another source of income for example, by investing in real estate, or start up an e-commerce store, sell a product, etc. But I realize that this requires a lot of money to start up which I don't really know how to use to start up so is there any way I can generate a second source of passive income that may require a small startup with a small capital return?

I'm not looking to generate a LARGE amount of money, just something simple in which can help me understand and get a fundamental understanding of making streams of income, without a high startup/investment cost, with a small capital return as well as some advice on how to use money to start up or invest in something for a profitable return?

The easiest way is to buy stocks that pay a dividend. If you want to focus on real estate try a REIT ETF. You can get started with a small amount of money and build your investment and income stream as you go.

If you want to buy physical real estate. One way to do it without a huge pile of money is to buy a duplex, live in one side and rent out the other side. Once you have built up enough equity buy another one and repeat the process. I know a guy who did this and wound up with about 8 four-plexes by the time he was 35 without spending much more that he would have spent on his own housing expenses.

