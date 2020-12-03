27 mins ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I am thinking of buying property in Colombia and i'm trying to figure out if (or how bad) currency devaluation will affect it's value in the future.

I have historical indices for the value of houses in Pittsburg and Bogotá (so-called "real" value, adjusted to the Consumer Price Index.)

If I 100 base the two cities in 2010, Bogotá holds up surprisingly well.

But the consumer price index compares the country to itself, right? It does not factor the devaluation of the peso compared to the dollar, right?

Would adjusting the Bogotá index to the historical exchange rate do the trick?

(This is not academic. I just want a quick and dirty way to evaluate if currency devaluation could destroy any value my colombian house gains.)