All the arguments in favour putting money in the Roth 401K emphasise that the withdrawals are tax free. So if you compare putting the same amount of money during your working career in a trad 401K vs a Roth 401K, at retirement time, the latter enables you to withdraw more money. But I don't see them making any mention of the additional take home pay that you have with putting the same amount of money in a traditional 401K (pre tax). Theoretically if I could invest that addnl take home pay in a Roth IRA, say, at retirement time wouldn't the combination of trad 401K plus the Roth IRA exceed what I would get from just the Roth 401K?