My 2 brothers and I will split our dad's estate when the time comes. However, 6-7 years ago, our dad was going to sell some property potentially worth a considerable sum and when the deal fell through, one of my brothers bought the land. Our dad was cognizant of the sale at the time, but so was my brother, who knew the value of the land would increase. He didn't discuss this with my other brother or myself and now he is going to sell the land for the expected windfall. My other brother feels that that money, minus expenses (taxes, closing, ...) should be divided fairly since the land was our dad's. I can see both brothers' views, as the owner of the land, (first, our dad, now, my brother) can do what they wish, but from an ethical standpoint, it seems we were "cheated" of something that would have been divided evenly between the 3 of us.