I found at least 4 tickers for Rolls Royce

RLLCF. This is Preferred Share? The others are Common Shares? RYCEY RYCEF RYCRF

What are the differences? Are there any more for the US stock market? I ignore RR.L because it's traded on the London Stock Exchange.

I live in the US. I don't want to convert my USD to GBP just to invest in Rolls Royce.