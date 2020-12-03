0

Why do some stock charts look like the one on this screenshot? Why does it have such low amount of candlesticks compared to for example TSLA?enter image description here

  • FTR this is not at all "opinion based" - note that bas64 has perfectly answered the question. – Fattie 59 mins ago
This happens when there is no actual trade taking place in those "-" periods. There could be a pair of bid and ask prices, but there were no incoming Market Order or Marketable Limit Order.

Ignoring the possibility of bad data, if no trading occurs in a given time period (an illiquid stock), there will be no candlestick. This leads to intraday gaps in the candlestick chart.

