Why do some stock charts look like the one on this screenshot? Why does it have such low amount of candlesticks compared to for example TSLA?
This happens when there is no actual trade taking place in those "-" periods. There could be a pair of bid and ask prices, but there were no incoming Market Order or Marketable Limit Order.
Ignoring the possibility of bad data, if no trading occurs in a given time period (an illiquid stock), there will be no candlestick. This leads to intraday gaps in the candlestick chart.