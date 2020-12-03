1

Does using a credit card actually build up your credit score or do you have to incur charges by not paying it off for X amount of time to help with your credit rating?

If I'm paying it off every month and using it for everything I buy, am I doing myself a disservice?

  • As an observation, I've always paid my cards in full every month. I've been doing this for several decades, have had no other debt besides a mortgage (other than a long paid off student loan), and have a credit rating over 800. So it seems obvious that paying in full every month does not harm credit ratings. – jamesqf 14 mins ago
Not from a credit score perspective. Your credit score is more a measure of how reliable you are with your debt payments. There may be some minor benefit from keeping your utilization slightly higher, but it's almost certainly not worth the money you'll spend in interest.

Use it for what you need, and pay it off every month and you'll be fine.

I say for only what you need, because many people fall into a trap of overspending just to "earn miles" or build credit. If you were going to spend that money anyways, then using credit cards may have a minor benefit, but studies show that people tend to spend 10-15% more (not per item, but overall due to impulse buys, lack of awareness vs. cash) when using credit cards. It makes no sense to spend 15% more just to get 2% back in rewards.

