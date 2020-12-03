1

I am converting assets from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA over multiple years. I know that I cannot take any withdrawals from the Roth before 5 years from the start of the year when I first converted.

How much can I withdraw after that? Can I only withdraw the amounts that I converted each year, once they’ve been in the Roth for 5 years? Can I take out earnings / appreciation? Do I have to track the earnings created by the assets I converted each year to know how much I can withdraw?

I have not found an explanation of how this is supposed to work. Is there an IRS document (preferably with examples) I can check?

Thanks for any information.

Money comes out of the Roth IRA with contributions and rollovers coming out first (in the order in which they went in) and when you have exhausted those, starting with earnings inside the IRA in the order in which they occurred. So, penalties for early withdrawals start when you have taken out all the money contributed or rolled over earlier than five years from the date of the request.

