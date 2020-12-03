I am converting assets from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA over multiple years. I know that I cannot take any withdrawals from the Roth before 5 years from the start of the year when I first converted.

How much can I withdraw after that? Can I only withdraw the amounts that I converted each year, once they’ve been in the Roth for 5 years? Can I take out earnings / appreciation? Do I have to track the earnings created by the assets I converted each year to know how much I can withdraw?

I have not found an explanation of how this is supposed to work. Is there an IRS document (preferably with examples) I can check?

Thanks for any information.