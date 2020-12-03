I came across an account a number of years ago of a financial disaster- I believe quite a few millions were involved- caused when an automated system made the wrong decision (i.e. "buy" rather than "sell", or vice versa).

The cause of this was that their algorithms were written in APL, which while good at some things had (in the case of the implementation being used at the time) no provision for iterating a loop until some condition was satisfied.

The result was that somebody had replaced what should have been a loop with a sequence of a fixed number (let's say ten) computations. Unfortunately, they eventually hit a case where after ten computations the answer had not yet converged on the correct solution:

If the algorithm being used had "realised" that it needed to continue running until it had completed (let's say) twelve computations, it would have arrived at a good approximation of the correct answer.

Asking strictly from the financial side of things, can anybody shed any light on this particular story?

(A note on the illustration: assume that the objective is to find the closest point on the black line to where the coloured lines intersect. If starting with a "guesstimate" answer of (-2,-2) and assuming that successive computations lie on the black line, the risk is that with any fixed number of computations the accepted solution is on a rising portion of the curve i.e. it gets nowhere near the required point.)