0

When looking at a stream of discounted future cashflow payments, is the initial investment (principal) added onto the final payment? I.e. when the investment is sold.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
milescwatson is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

milescwatson is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.