I read on https://seekingalpha.com/news/3636507-pfizers-upjohn-spinoff-completes-merger-mylan-to-form-viatris:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) completes the deal to spin off its Upjohn business and combine it with Mylan NV (MYL) to form Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), which will start trading tomorrow under the ticker symbol VTRS. Pfizer stockholders received ~0.124079 shares of Viatris common stock for every one share of Pfizer common stock held as of Nov. 13 and they retain the same number of Pfizer shares they held before the transaction.

If I receive stocks from a spin-off of a company from which I possess some stocks, which date is used to determine whether capital gains are short-term or long-term? (e.g., the date when I purchased NYSE:PFE stocks or the date when I received NASDAQ:VTRS)