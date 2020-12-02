0

I have been insured with the same car insurance company for three years and this year I decided to find a cheaper insurer, which I did. I am now one month into my policy with the new insurance company and they have asked that I send proof of my no-claims discount (as a certificate). I have repeatedly asked my old insurer on a number of occasions for this certificate and so far I have received a certificate that I have only 1 year of No-claims, much to my frustration.

I feel incredibly frustrated with my old insurer as they have not sent me the correct certificate on two occasions. What can I do realistically in order to settle this? Can I go to the ombudsman?

EDIT: I have recently been notified by my new insurer that my premium will double as I have not sent in proof of my no-claims.

