0

Can anyone help? I've looked for this info all over but have not been able to find any answers.

  1. Are Puerto Rican residents able to invest their Roth IRA assets in any investment company in the continental United States?
| improve this question | |
New contributor
Lourdes is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Lourdes is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.