I was a stay at home mother for 14 years. My children’s father (never married but lived together)would deposit money into my checking account every month to take care of the household and kids by writing me a check from one of his multiple llc’s and that’s the money that I used. Now we are separated and I’m getting liens for back taxes and it’s showing i was an employee at his multiple companies. He used me as a write off it looks like. Did he commit tax fraud? Thank you!