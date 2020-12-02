I was a stay at home mother for 14 years. My children’s father (never married but lived together)would deposit money into my checking account every month to take care of the household and kids by writing me a check from one of his multiple llc’s and that’s the money that I used. Now we are separated and I’m getting liens for back taxes and it’s showing i was an employee at his multiple companies. He used me as a write off it looks like. Did he commit tax fraud? Thank you!
Active today
This sounds like a strong 'yes'. But also, you need to engage a lawyer. If he's capable of this, there's no just calling him up to straighten this out. – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 1 hour ago
@JTP-ApologisetoMonica by why are liens placed against her if she was just an employee? It seems like the boyfriend involved her in his companies more than she realized. (And she definitely needs to talk to a lawyer!) – RonJohn 52 mins ago
Good question, she doesn’t go into detail if the back taxes are income, from her ‘employment’ by his llc or if her name was added to an llc and it owes money. – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 49 mins ago