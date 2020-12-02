I am doing a project and I have to use the Basic Indicator approach as applied to a bank. However, I am not quite sure how to calculate the bank's gross income from its annual report. Initially, I thought it would simply be already calculated but it is not.
1How are you defining 'gross income' for this purpose? In general, 'revenue' could be the same thing as 'gross income', depending on the standard typically applied in a given industry or for a specific need. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 36 mins ago
Thank you for your response. That is my source of confusion because there are many definitions I have come across for gross income and I don't know which one is good. – user104353 1 min ago