I'm trying to install the Finance::Quote module on GnuCash (4.2) on Windows 10 (Version 10.0.18363.1198) but I get a message saying "'cscript' is not recognized as an internal or external command, operable program or batch file." when I run Install Online Price Retrieval for GnuCash from the Start Menu.

I tried installing Strawberry Perl from its website but that didn't help.

What else can I try? I want to use Finance::Quote to fetch exchange rates.

Thank you.