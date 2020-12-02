Let's say I have a portfolio of futures for a long period (let's say 2000-2020). All of my underlyings are equity indices.

I am always invested in the next maturity futures (thus I never wait for the maturity, I simply roll my contract). I have the time series of different futures (let's say ESc1 for the S&P 500, for Reuters Eikon).

How can I compare the performance of my futures compared to the underlying total return indice, knowing that my investment is fully funded ?

Because when I compare the performance of the TR index vs my futures + return on cash (as the investment is fully funded), I find that there is quite a discrepency between the two, the TR index gaining way more. I guess it is about dividends but I can't find why my calculations are wrong. Maybe the time series of the Reuters indices are excess returns ?

Thanks