I work at a university in a small town in the USA. My university provides me with free interlibrary loans. I checked with my university and I can authorize anyone as a proxy like these quotes. or confidentiality, I don't want to name my university or town.

Albany, State University of New York

Proxy Borrowers You may designate another person such as an aide, family member or friend to conduct library business on your behalf. This is called a “Proxy Borrower”. Your proxy borrower may then complete forms, pick-up and return materials and conduct other business without you being present. You may designate more than one person as a proxy borrower. Note: You are responsible for any fines and lost book bills incurred by your proxy(s). Proxy authorization forms are available at the Circulation Desk.

Arizona State University

Yes, ASU students, faculty and staff may authorize another individual, as a “proxy”, to use their Library account to transact library business in their name.

Someone I know asked if I can borrow books for her and her family from my university library. Let's call her Proxy. I know the town's local library sucks — they don't do interlibrary loans. COVID made them all unemployed. I want to help them out, and I don't mind checking out books for them. Unquestionably, they can't afford my university library's annual $300 USD access fee, or minimum $70 USD fee for EACH interlibrary loan.

She and her family are honest decent people. This risk has a low probability, but I wanted to get your feedback first. I'm a tad worried that after I check out books and give them to her, she might not return them to me. She could sell them on Amazon for cash. How can I "insure" against this risk? I could ask them to give me money as collateral equal to the cost of replacing each borrowed book, but unquestionably this implies I don't trust them. Any other ways? Thanks.