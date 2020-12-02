I hold three qty of call options of slack.

Average price bought : 15 * 3 = 4500; Book Value : 45

Current price which is being for each options is 18 for each qty and the stock is trading at 43 .

"Under the terms of the agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $27.7 billion based on the closing price of Salesforce’s common stock on November 30, 2020," the press release says.

With salesforce buying in slack, what is the amount of cash and stock i would getting?