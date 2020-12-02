0

I hold three qty of call options of slack.

Average price bought : 15 * 3 = 4500;
Book Value : 45

Current price which is being for each options is 18 for each qty and the stock is trading at 43.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $27.7 billion based on the closing price of Salesforce’s common stock on November 30, 2020," the press release says.

With salesforce buying in slack, what is the amount of cash and stock i would getting?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Thalapathy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Your contracts will be adjusted to reflect the delivery of 7 shares of Salesforce common plus $2,679 plus cash-in-lieu for .76 shares.

Here's an example of a cash plus stock merger:

Date: May 31, 2017 RE: Cascade Bancorp ("CACB") Merger COMPLETED with First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("FIBK") Shareholders of Cascade Bancorp ("CACB") voted on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, and approved a proposed Merger between CACB and First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("FIBK"). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger, each share of CACB Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to the consummation of the Merger will be converted into the right to receive 0.14864 of a share of FIBK Common Stock, plus $1.91 cash. The Merger became effective on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Contract Adjustments

Pursuant to Article VI, Section 11 and 11A, of OCC's By-Laws, all outstanding CACB options shall be adjusted as follows. On Wednesday, May 31, 2017, each adjusted Cascade Bancorp contract will require the receipt or delivery of: (A) 14 shares of FIBK Common Stock; plus (B) $191.00 cash; plus (C) cash in lieu of 0.864 fractional share of FIBK Common Stock. Premiums for the adjusted Cascade Bancorp options will continue to be calculated on the basis of a multiplier of 100, i.e., for premium and strike-price extensions, 1.00 will equal $100.

| improve this answer | |
  • Thanks Bob, will that not be in loss for me provided i invested 4500 for 3 lots of slack? – Thalapathy 16 mins ago

Your Answer

Thalapathy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.