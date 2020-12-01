Thank you for your time, I am an South African citizen. My ex husband transferred arround 250 000(rands, local currency) in December 2019 from his offshore account to prevent his divorcing wife to claim the money through the devorce settlement and because he came back to stay in South Africa. Upon his arrival in January he took the card of my bank account with the money he transfered in it. I transfered arround R115 000 from that account into my other account. From March 2020 he has been threatening me and my fianceè by saing he will have us both arrested for theft if we don't get his money back that I've used. Unfortunately I lost my job due to lockdown and my fianceè is blacklisted and have a low monthly income, he tried to get a loan to repay the money with no avail. Just want to know what exactly can happen to us from here?
Hi, what can happen if someone transferred money from his offshore account into my account and I used some of the money?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 17 times
New contributor
-
What he did is highly illegal in the US, and probably also in SA. For you to take some of the money is probably also illegal for the same reason. Thus, the only thing that we can advise you to do is for both you and your ex-husband to tell the other ex-wife about the R255 000. That should shut him up fast. Very Fast, because he's part of the criminal act, too. – RonJohn 21 mins ago