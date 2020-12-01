Thank you for your time, I am an South African citizen. My ex husband transferred arround 250 000(rands, local currency) in December 2019 from his offshore account to prevent his divorcing wife to claim the money through the devorce settlement and because he came back to stay in South Africa. Upon his arrival in January he took the card of my bank account with the money he transfered in it. I transfered arround R115 000 from that account into my other account. From March 2020 he has been threatening me and my fianceè by saing he will have us both arrested for theft if we don't get his money back that I've used. Unfortunately I lost my job due to lockdown and my fianceè is blacklisted and have a low monthly income, he tried to get a loan to repay the money with no avail. Just want to know what exactly can happen to us from here?