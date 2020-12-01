I'm a contractor in the UK (working short term jobs that end from 6 months to a year althought my current contract has been for 3 years). I'd like to be able to take out a mortgage with a monthly payment I could manage even if I was out of work for a while but also be able to pay it off quicker when things are good.

My dad is also willing to lend me £100k. The ideal option seems to be an offset mortage I can put the borrowed money and extra money into.

Are there downsides to offset mortgages and no fees for early repayment? Is it worth it?