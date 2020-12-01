0

Someone wants to e-mail me a check and take to my CU's ATM, deposit and withdraw smaller amount and buy Bitcoin and send to him.

Is this a scam?

Yes, it’s a scam. After you have irrevocably paid him the Bitcoin, the check will turn out to be invalid and you’ll have to pay the money back to your bank. You might also come under investigation for money laundering.

