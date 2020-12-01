0

I want to know the exact difference between Recession, Depression and Financial Crisis.

There are absolutely no firm, defined, "scientific" meanings of these words.

You can use them any way you want.

They are simply descriptive.

It is absolutely commonplace that (say, on a talk show) people will disagree about whether or not "it is a recession".

Some particular bodies may have some written definition that that body uses. In which case you would have to ask about that specific entity.

(But note that all numbers in economics are made up, or a guess. "Inflation," say, is just a changing list of items one can buy [anyone can write a different list and get a different number], "unemployment" has dozens of different possible meanings, and so on.)

