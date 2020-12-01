Company profits are down. Unemployment is on a record high. How is the stock market not falling. I mean it should have been a recession by now. You just have one or two Fed relief funds and markets are rallying.
1Investors look to the future, and expect the vaccines to bring the economy back to some normalcy. – RonJohn 42 mins ago
1The CARES Act provided $2.7 trillion of stimulus and the Fed has pumped over $10 trillion into the economy. That's akin to helium. – Bob Baerker 24 mins ago
Ok thanks a lot I get it it's stimulus and optimisim of investors which is saving the market. – Dingus45191 21 mins ago
Also the stock market being down is not a "recession". A recession is a drop in the GDP which is different (but somewhat related) to the stock market. – D Stanley 14 mins ago
Well a recession will happen – Dingus45191 2 mins ago