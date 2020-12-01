I have sent quite a large amount of money (in MYR) to Singapore from Malaysia. The IBAN is correct (recipient's bank is SINGAPORE OCBC with an OCBC account number) but unfortunately, for the swift code, I have put a completely different bank swift code (MAYBANK SINGAPORE swift code instead of OCBC SINGAPORE swift code). The recipient did not get the money and the money is not refunded to my account either. It's been more than 2 weeks. Can it be fixed during the process? Can I get my money transferred back to my account?