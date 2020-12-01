CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a SPAC shell company that recently announced it had entered into a merger agreement with the electric vehicle startup Arrival.

CIIG Merger Corp also issued warrants (NASDAQ: CIICW). And according to their filings, each warrant was "exercisable for one share Class A Common Stock for $11.50 per share".

After the announcement, the stock price of CIIC went as high as $33.50. The CIICW warrants on the other hand, only ever went as high as $8. How does this make sense?

If I bought a bunch of warrants and exercised them immediately, wouldn't I still have made $22 per warrant ($33.50-$11.50)? Following this logic, shouldn't the warrants have reached a high of at least $22?