Our company switched health care providers and I'm a little confused because the provider doesn't call out "coinsurance". So for example, on this base plan, if I were to meet the $3000 family deductible, there is no indication as to who will pay what percentage of the next bill (up to the OOP Maximum of $10,000).

So, who will pay the $7000 difference between the $3000 deductible and the $10,000 OOPMax? Surely I will pay it, but at what rate? I asked my HR manager and I think I just confused her.