Withdrawals from either a 401(k) or an IRA are treated as normal income, not as capital gains. So transferring from your 401(k) to an IRA would make no difference tax-wise.

401(k)s and IRAs are tax-deferred accounts. You received a tax break when you put the money in that purchased the stock, so now when you take it out you pay tax on the full sale price, not just the gain.

Similarly, you can't sell securities that have lost money and count it as a capital loss - you pay tax on the amount that was taken out, whether it came from winners or losers.

This is opposed to a non-retirement investment account where you buy stock with "after-tax" funds, thus you only pay tax on the gain to avoid getting double-taxed.