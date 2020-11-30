0

I sold 250 shares of a stock at a loss of (-1,000). 2 weeks later bought a single put contract (100 shares) n the same stock. If I sell the put option for profit a few days later, is this a partial superficial Loss (wash sale)? If so, how do I calculate it? (CRA, Canada)

| improve this question | |
New contributor
member88 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Superficial losses are defined by section 54 of the Canadian Income Tax Act (ITA). If a capital loss is realized in such a way that it falls under the definition in the ITA, the loss cannot be used in the year realized but, rather, it will be added to the adjusted cost base of the property to reduce future gains or increase future losses.

In other words, during the thirty days before and after the sale date, no purchases can be made in the property to be sold or a property that is deemed to be “identical” by the taxpayer or a person affiliated with him/her. Hence, there is a sixty-one day period of which to be aware. Further, neither the taxpayer nor an affiliated person can own a call option on that same property at the end of the sixty-one day period.

From Turbo Tax Canada:

A superficial loss occurs when you dispose of capital property for a loss and you, or a person affiliated with you, buys or has a right to buy the same or identical property during the period starting 30 calendar days before and ending 30 calendar days after the sale.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

member88 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.