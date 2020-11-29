In movies and in fiction government agents, moms basement hackers, evil villains etc. often are able in minutes to tell stuff like "twenty minutes ago she rented a boat in Snow Hill" or "he bought two chicken lettuce sandwiches in Subway at Waverley rail station".

In fact is it even possible in real time to connect to various payment networks? Also, will not the transaction only say '£88.50 at McGregor Inc., Snow Hill'?

What if he has Cards under different names? What is actually tracked? I have a card J Smith, another one Jane Smith, third Mrs J K Smith and amex Dr Jane Knutt Smith. First two have billing address at my parents.