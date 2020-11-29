I'm a 28 year old programmer currently living in a Balkan country.

Back when I started college on computer sci my family did not have enough finances to support me plus I did not judge the university to be on par with good colleges I had seen or read about.

I overviewed the curriculum (program of study) of my state university and decided to drop out for mainly the two reasons I mentioned above.

Shortly after I dedicated a few years to learning some essential skills in programming and databases and started working with good results 2 years after dropping out(surpassed the local salary of a local programmer).

Currently I am earning about EUR 17,000 a month ($20,000) and have started wondering how to invest or what to do next.

Would it be wise of me to go back to college? What would you do if you were in my position?

Get a degree? Launch a startup? Invest elsewhere?

I appreciate all opinions. No matter if it comes IT or non IT related.

Edit: I'm not sure how the next 2 or 3 years will be financially. I want to be as much prepared as possible for the future. Money itself is not the definitive solution to anything future might bring. I can't deny the possibility of working as a programmer for a company(for that I need a degree in most companies/countries);