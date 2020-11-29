0

I'm a 28 year old programmer currently living in a Balkan country.

Back when I started college on computer sci my family did not have enough finances to support me plus I did not judge the university to be on par with good colleges I had seen or read about.

I overviewed the curriculum (program of study) of my state university and decided to drop out for mainly the two reasons I mentioned above.

Shortly after I dedicated a few years to learning some essential skills in programming and databases and started working with good results 2 years after dropping out(surpassed the local salary of a local programmer).

Currently I am earning about EUR 17,000 a month ($20,000) and have started wondering how to invest or what to do next.

Would it be wise of me to go back to college? What would you do if you were in my position?

Get a degree? Launch a startup? Invest elsewhere?

I appreciate all opinions. No matter if it comes IT or non IT related.

Edit: I'm not sure how the next 2 or 3 years will be financially. I want to be as much prepared as possible for the future. Money itself is not the definitive solution to anything future might bring. I can't deny the possibility of working as a programmer for a company(for that I need a degree in most companies/countries);

  • Sounds like a humble brag. – RonJohn 52 mins ago
  • I don't brag. I'm lost. There aren't many investing possibilities where I live. – inrob 50 mins ago
  • Please add a country code, because that controls currency movement. You mention Euros, but that might mean you're Slovenia or Croatia or it might mean you're in Montenegro or Kosovo. – RonJohn 31 mins ago
  • Have you considered taking night courses or online courses to progress your education while remaining employed? – fred_dot_u 29 mins ago

