I'm new to analyzing company financial statements (specifically, Income Statements). I noticed that some companies do not have Research and Development costs reported on their Income Statements, and I'm a little puzzled by this. So my question is: Why do some SEC-provided company Income Statements show R&D and others do not?

For example, Amazon.com and NVIDIA both reported their Research and Development costs on their Income Statements, but companies like Chipotle, FORD Motor Company, and Proctor & Gamble do not show research costs. Surely, FORD and Proctor & Gamble do have R&D costs of some kind, would they not?

Here's a visual of Amazon and Proctor and Gamble from MSN.com just so you can see what I mean:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/stockdetails/financials/nas-amzn/fi-a1nhlh

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/stockdetails/financials/nys-pg/fi-a1zsjc

Why wouldn't a company's R&D costs get reported in their SEC Income Statement? Does the SEC require reporting if the expenses are over $1 million?

Thank you in advance for your help!

